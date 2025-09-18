Konkan to get fully automated cashew processing plant, MAGNET project to get boost: Raval

Mumbai, Sep 18 (PTI) The Maharashtra government will set up a a fully automated cashew processing plant in Konkan on the lines of a similar facility in Vietnam and will also implement Maharashtra Agribusiness Network (MAGNET) project more effectively to strengthen value chains for fruits, vegetables and other farm produce, Minister Jaykumar Raval said on Thursday.

The state's marketing minister was speaking at meetings held in Pune to review the functioning of Maharashtra State Cashew Development Board, which he chairs, as well as the progress of the ADB-supported MAGNET project.

"Inadequate storage facilities had been a hurdle for cashew farmers in Konkan, and to overcome this, approvals have been granted for warehouses with capacity of 500, 1,000 and 5,000 metric tonnes. These facilities, totalling 1.25 lakh MT, will also be eligible for 50 per cent subsidy support from the government," he said.

Common processing centres for cashew apple juice, district-level modern cashew processing hubs, and financial aid for wet cashew nut processing units must be proposed under Cashew Fruit Processing Development Scheme 2023 along with a detailed plan for modernising cashew units on the model of Vietnam and APEDA, he said.

Value addition through cashew by-products and processed products will help raise incomes of farmers, Raval said.

Raval said, in its second phase, the MAGNET project must incorporate global technology to create a robust farm-to-market value chain covering seeds, cultivation, post-harvest management and sales.

Phase II of MAGNET would incorporate technologies such as solar-powered cold storages, solar dryers, rechargeable reefer containers, biomass-based cooling systems, soil testing devices, digital farm advisory services, drone spraying, mini optical graders, satellite-based farm advisories, custard apple pulp machines, evaporative cooling chambers and solar pest traps, he said.

"The project aims to transform rural incomes by ensuring competitive prices for farm produce in both domestic and international markets," he said.

He stressed the need to attract private investment in horticulture value chains for crops such as pomegranate, banana, orange, sweet lime, custard apple, guava, chikoo, strawberry, okra, chilli, mango, cashew, lemon, grapes, papaya, turmeric, ginger, fig, drumstick and tomato.

Expanding cold storage capacity and reducing post-harvest losses would be a priority, the minister added.

Raval also highlighted the importance of strengthening farmer producer organisations (FPOs), establishing regional laboratories, and developing export-oriented infrastructure in line with global standards.

"Sorting, grading, packaging, value addition and storage must be modernised using advanced technology. Facilities that extend the shelf life of produce are vital to prevent wastage. Moreover, high-tech nurseries will be developed to provide quality saplings that would boost the production of export-grade farm goods," Raval said. PTI MR BNM