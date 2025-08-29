Konkani music pioneer Eric Alexander Ozario dies at 76

Mangaluru (Karnataka), Aug 29 (PTI) Eric Alexander Ozario, a pioneering figure in Konkani music and culture, passed away on Friday at the age of 76, his family said.

Ozario, who had been undergoing treatment for kidney-related ailments at Father Muller’s Hospital here, was widely regarded as the "gurkar" of 'Mandd Sobhann', the cultural organisation he founded in 1986 to promote Konkani art and heritage.

Under his leadership, 'Mandd Sobhann' staged over 2,000 performances, produced more than 1,000 musical compositions, and released 26 albums.

His tireless advocacy also led to Konkani being introduced as an optional subject in Karnataka schools, securing its place in the curriculum.

He played a key role in establishing 'Kalaangann', an international Konkani heritage centre in Mangaluru, which became a hub for cultural programmes and research initiatives.

His efforts brought global recognition to Konkani art through festivals such as the World Konkani Music Festival, Mandd Fest, and the Global Konkani Music Awards.

A recipient of the Vishwa Konkani Kala Ratna award, Ozario is survived by his wife, Joyce, daughter Dr Rashmi Kiran, and son Rithesh Kiran. PTI COR GMS SSK