Konkani singer Claud D'Souza dead

Mangaluru, Jul 24 (PTI) Noted Konkani singer, songwriter and composer Claud D’Souza died here on Monday after a brief illness, family sources said.

He was 67 and is survived by wife and two children.

D’Souza is famous for his contributions to the Konkani music world and his association with Konkani legend Wilfy Rebimbus.

With an impressive career spanning 61 ‘musical nites,’ he showcased his talent in playing musical instruments like the drums and guitar. He was highly regarded as a compere and a skilled actor-director in Konkani stage shows.

Having made his first appearance in Wilfy Rebimbus' shows from the 75th Wilfy Nite, D’Souza became an integral part of the troupe. He had accomplished himself as a writer, director, and actor, with over 40 Konkani stage plays on social, historical and religious themes to his credit.

He has earned several accolades and awards including the ‘Sandesha' award’ and the Karnataka Sahitya Academy award. PTI MVG MVG KH