Konkani-Speaking students to get preference for scholarships: World Konkani Centre

Mangaluru (Karnataka), Jun 13 (PTI): The World Konkani Centre on Friday announced that students who studied Konkani as a third language in Karnataka schools will be given preference for its engineering and medical scholarship programme starting this year.

According to a statement issued by Nandagopal Shenoy, president of the Vishwa Konkani Kendra, eligible students must register through a google form available on the official website (www.vishwakonkani.org) and send supporting documents — including PUC II marks card, a certificate from the school headmaster confirming Konkani language study, college admission proof, fee structure, CET/NEET scores, and registration details — to the Secretary, World Konkani Scholarship Fund, World Konkani Centre, Shaktinagar here.