Konkan's rich traditions should gain national recognition: BJP leader Ravindra Chavan

Thane, Feb 19 (PTI) Maharashtra BJP president Ravindra Chavan has said the rich culinary, artistic and cultural traditions of the Konkan region should be showcased beyond the state and earn recognition across the country.

He was speaking on Wednesday after visiting the Malvani festival organised in Thane city.

Such events not only strengthen Konkan's food culture but also promote its art and traditions, while generating significant employment opportunities, Chavan said.

"Malvani festivals provide city residents an opportunity to enjoy authentic spices, pickles, mango products, cashew nuts and traditional dishes. At the same time, they create large-scale employment opportunities for local farmers, artisans and entrepreneurs," he said.

Chavan emphasised the need to expand the scope of such festivals to promote Konkan's food culture, folk art and traditions on a wider platform. "This rich culture should not remain confined to Maharashtra but must reach across the country," he asserted. PTI COR GK