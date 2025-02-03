Koothattukulam Abduction: CPI(M) woman councillor extends issue-based support to UDF

Kochi, Feb 3 (PTI) A woman councillor of Koothattukulam Municipality, who was allegedly abducted by CPI(M) workers last month, announced on Monday that she would extend issue-based support to the Congress-led UDF and would not resign from her councillor post.

Addressing the media alongside Congress Muvattupuzha MLA Mathew Kuzhalnadan, Kala Raju, who won the election on a CPI(M) ticket, stated that there was no issue of defection since the CPI(M) had not issued a whip so far.

Raju participated in the council meeting on Monday for the first time since the alleged abduction.

She said the meeting discussed the assault on her, and since the UDF raised the issue, she decided to stand with them.

She also joined the UDF members in staging a protest inside the council hall.

"It is the UDF that supported my conscience. Therefore, there is no need to resign. My stand is based on the issues at hand," she said.

Raju further stated that her victory was not solely due to party votes but also to the support of other voters, which, according to her, did not amount to defection.

CPI(M) leader and Municipal Vice-Chairman Sunny Kuriakose said that there was no need to issue a whip and that the LDF had not lost its majority in the council.

"At Monday's meeting, only 12 members of the 25-member council supported the notice issued by the UDF, making it clear that we have the majority," he said.

The Koothattukulam municipality council meeting on Monday witnessed an uproar after a notice for an emergency motion moved by the Congress-led UDF was denied.

As soon as the meeting commenced, UDF members raised the issue of Raju’s abduction and demanded a discussion on the matter.

This led to a heated exchange, disrupting the proceedings. UDF members staged a protest inside the council hall, holding placards and demanding the resignation of the municipal chairperson.

Meanwhile, the Congress-led UDF on Monday accused the CPI(M) and Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan of orchestrating a "high-level conspiracy" behind the abduction of CPI(M) councillor Kala Raju by LDF workers in Koothattukulam Municipality.

Kuzhalnadan claimed that police officers present at the scene did not intervene and instead facilitated the actions of the Left activists.

"The Ernakulam Rural ASP’s inquiry report confirms severe lapses, dereliction of duty, and illegal actions by the police. However, no action has been taken against Muvattupuzha DySP, who is directly responsible," he alleged.

"If a police official is being shielded in this manner, it clearly indicates that Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, who handles the Home portfolio, along with other CPI(M) leaders, was involved in a high-level conspiracy," he added.

Kuzhalnadan demanded the resignation of the Chairman and Vice-Chairman of Koothattukulam Municipality, citing their loss of majority in the council.

He added that the UDF would continue both political and legal battles in the matter.

Responding to the 'defection' issue of Kala Raju, who was elected as a CPI(M) member, Kuzhalnadan said the UDF extended political support to a woman who was assaulted in broad daylight and that her resignation on moral grounds would be discussed later.

Kala Raju was allegedly assaulted, forcibly pushed into a vehicle, and taken away by LDF workers in broad daylight on January 18, when she arrived at the Koothattukulam Municipality to vote in a no-confidence motion moved by the UDF opposition.

The police arrested five CPI(M) workers in the case, but they were later released on bail.

However, CPI(M) has denied any involvement in the abduction and alleged that Congress was behind the entire episode.

The Koothattukulam Municipality is governed by the LDF, which has 13 members, while the opposition UDF has 11 member There is also one independent member in the 25-member council.