Koothuparamba police firing survivor Pushpan no more

Kozhikode (Kerala), Sep 28 (PTI) Prominent Left activist Puthukudi Pushpan, a survivor of the Koothuparamba police firing incident which rocked Kerala three decades ago, died at a private hospital here on Saturday, party sources said.

Pushpan (54), who was completely bed-ridden all these years due to critical injuries that he had sustained, was considered as a "living martyr" of the 1994 firing in which five workers of the DYFI, youth outfit of the ruling CPI (M), were killed.

According to party sources, he was not keeping well for some time and admitted to the hospital on August 2 as his health condition deteriorated.

He breathed his last by 3.30 pm today, they said.

Hailing from Mapranam near Chokli in northern Kannur district, Pushpan had suffered critical injuries during the firing incident on November 25, 1994 at Koothuparamba in Kannur during a protest demonstration staged by the DYFI.

The Left outfit had organised the protest against the then Congress-led state government and its minister M V Raghavan over the issue of self-financing educational institutions.

Five DYFI activists were killed and some others, including Pushpan had been critically injured as police opened fire against the protesters.

A bullet, which struck the man in the back of the neck, had damaged his spinal cord and left him paralysed for the rest of his life.

Since then, the CPI (M) has been considering Pushpan as a symbol of resistance and "living martyr" of the party.

Meanwhile, the Marxist Party and its leaders condoled the demise of Pushpan and hailed his willpower and resistance.

In its message, CPI (M) state secretariat said Pushpan would continue to remain as a flame in the minds of lakhs of party workers and sympathisers.

Even when the political enemies are doing all possible things to destroy the party, the activist's brave memories would give it strength to move forward, it said.

In an emotional note, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan hailed the departed Left activist as a symbol of humanity and sacrifice.

Vijayan said his demise has caused him great pain.

Detailing the sufferings underwent by Pushpan, the veteran also described him and his struggles as a great episode in the party's history. PTI LGK ROH