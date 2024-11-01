Kopri-Pachpakhadi assembly fight: CM's development vision flawed, I will win, says Kedar Dighe

Thane, Nov 1 (PTI) Shiv Sena (UBT) candidate from Kopri-Pachpakhadi assembly seat Kedar Dighe on Friday exuded confidence that he could pull off a giant-killer act and defeat Maharashtra Chief Minister and Thane strongman Eknath Shinde.

Advertisment

Dighe added that he has the blessings of his uncle late Anand Dighe, a hugely popular leader from the region who is also considered Shinde's mentor, and Shiv Sena founder late Bal Thackeray.

In an interview to PTI, Dighe claimed the development vision of Shinde is flawed since he does not take all stakeholders into confidence.

"I don't see my electoral debut as a challenge. I am here to win and have confidence and trust of the people, which will help me win. It is the people who decide who will be MP or MLA and represent them," Dighe said.

Advertisment

"The CM's vision of development is flawed. There is no dialogue with stakeholders. The Wagle Estate MIDC has shut down and corporate offices have come up there. Youth are facing unemployment. There are no IAS, IPS training academies (for competitive exams). Roads, bridges, connectors are built and then taxpayers' money is used to fill potholes," he claimed.

Listing more issues in Thane, Dighe said the problems of slumdwellers have remained unheard for the past 20 years, while the city faces a garbage collection crisis.

"A sum of Rs 2,000 crore was received for the 'smart city' project, but is Thane a smart city? Unauthorised construction is rampant. There is lack of urban planning. Thanekars have been held to ransom for the last 20 years. Why did the Shinde government announce waiver of toll (at entry points to Mumbai) just ahead of (assembly) polls," he said.

Advertisment

The Shinde government has failed to tackle farmer suicides and curb atrocities against women as well, Dighe further claimed.

"I believe the youth and senior citizens will support me. Senior citizens do not want the next generation to suffer. Youth have been misled. People want to be self-sufficient, but those in power want people to be dependent and vote for them," Dighe asserted.

Dighe said his vision for Thane comprised jobs for youngsters and welfare of its people.

Advertisment

Queried about Shinde's supporters constantly harping on the CM being a hands-on leader unlike Uddhav Thackeray, Dighe said, "Why keep saying that I am there for the people. You (CM) are not doing anyone a favour. It is your job to stand by them." If public life is one's passion, then one must be at hand when people need you, he said in a further swipe at Shinde.

Kopri-Pachpakhadi constituency came into existence in 2009 and Shinde has been its MLA since. He won the 2019 polls by a huge margin of 89,300 votes.

The constituency comprises Kopri village, Wagle Estate, Dyaneshwar Nagar, Indira Nagar, Kisan Nagar, Savarkar Nagar and Ramchandra Nagar.

Advertisment

Maharashtra assembly polls will be held on November 20, while results will be declared on November 23. PTI MR BNM