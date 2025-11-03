Korean delegation visits Rajasthan capital, witnesses Jaipur Foot manufacturing process

Jaipur, Nov 3 (PTI) A six-member delegation from the Korea Employment Agency for Persons with Disabilities (KEAD) visited the Bhagwan Mahaveer Viklang Sahayata Samiti (BMVSS) here to study India's model of disability empowerment and vocational training.
Led by KEAD's president Jong Seong Lee, the team met BMVSS founder and chief patron D R Mehta and discussed avenues of collaboration between Korea and India for creating job opportunities and supporting the rehabilitation of persons with disabilities.
Mehta and BMVSS secretary (Technical) Dr Deependra Mehta demonstrated the manufacturing process of the world-renowned 'Jaipur Foot', known for its advanced design, low cost and being provided free of charge.
The delegation observed how BMVSS equips beneficiaries with tricycles, wheelchairs and business kits to promote self-employment. It appreciated that many of the organisation's technicians are themselves differently-abled and gainfully employed. PTI AG KSS KSS