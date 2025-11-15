Korean firm takes legal action against illegal ESSE cigarettes

New Delhi, Nov 15 (PTI) A Korean firm has issued over 130 legal notices to the people and retailers allegedly doing illegal trade of Esse cigarettes in Delhi-NCR.

"KT&G (Korea Tobacco & Ginseng Corporation), has engaged S S Rana & Co, a leading law firm, to launch a decisive legal initiative to tackle counterfeit and illicit ESSE products across India. SS Rana and KT&G has issued over 130 legal notices to the people and retailers doing illegal trade of Esse in Delhi NCR Region," the firm said in a statement.

Globally, 11.6 per cent of cigarettes consumed are illicit, causing 40.5 billion USD in tax losses.

In India, the challenge is particularly acute, with illicit and smuggled cigarettes accounting for nearly one-fifth of the market. PTI MDB SJK VN VN