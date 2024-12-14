Koregaon Bhima battle anniversary planning: HC allows Maharashtra govt to enter 'Jay Stambh' plot

Mumbai, Dec 14 (PTI) The Bombay High Court has permitted the Maharashtra government to enter the 'Jay Stambh' land in Pune for a fortnight to make arrangements for the January 1, 2025 programme marking the 207th anniversary of the historic Koregaon Bhima battle.

The land, situated at Perne village in Pune, is embroiled in an ownership dispute and a court order has directed for status quo to be maintained.

Pursuant to this, the state government each year has to seek permission from the court.

A single bench of Justice S M Modak, in the order of December 6, permitted the government to enter the disputed land from the midnight of December 22, 2024 to January 5, 2025 to make necessary arrangements.

It also permitted the government to allow the public to enter the premises and visit the Victory Pillar (Jay Stambh) from the midnight of December 31, 2024 to January 5, 2025.

The order was passed in an application filed by the state government through the Pune district collector seeking permission.

The bench noted that permission was granted in the past too and there is consensus among all parties concerned to continue the same arrangement for this year too.

The court said after January 5, 2025, the government shall remove itself from the site and restore it to its original position.

The Jay Stambh was erected to mark the 1818 Korgaon Bhima battle between the British East India Company and the Peshwa faction of the Maratha Confederacy.

Every year, lakhs of people congregate at the Jay Stambh to offer tributes on the anniversary of the battle. PTI SP BNM