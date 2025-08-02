Koregaon Bhima violence: Inquiry commission granted extension till Oct 31 to submit report

Pune, Aug 2 (PTI) The Maharashtra government has given a fresh three-month extension to the inquiry commission probing the violence that took place on January 1, 2018 at Koregaon Bhima village in Pune district.

The earlier extension granted to the Koregaon Bhima Inquiry Commission was till July 31. The comission has now been given extension till October 31 to submit its report, officials said.

Violence had broken out near the Koregaon Bhima war memorial in Pune district on January 1, 2018, a day after the Elgar Parishad conclave was held in Pune.

Dalits visit the memorial in large numbers as it commemorates the victory of British forces, which included Dalit soldiers, over the army of the Brahmin Peshwa rulers of Pune in 1818.

The two-member commission, comprising retired chief justice of Calcutta High Court J N Patel and former Maharashtra chief secretary Sumit Mullick, is probing the circumstances that triggered the riots.