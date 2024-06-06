Kota: 18-yr-old girl jumps from 9th floor, reportedly upset over poor NEET score

Kota (Rajasthan) Jun 6 (PTI) An 18-year-old NEET aspirant died allegedly by jumping from the ninth floor of a building here, police said on Thursday.

The incident occurred a day after the National Testing Agency (NTA) declared the NEET-UG results, in which the victim, Bagisha Tiwari, scored 320 out of 720 marks. This marks the tenth suspected suicide by a coaching student in Kota this year, they said.

The girl, hailing from Reva district in Madhya Pradesh, was reportedly depressed over her poor performance in NEET, according to the police.

Bagisha, who had been preparing for the medical entrance test for the last three years in this coaching hub, allegedly jumped to death from the building where she resided, under Jawahar Nagar police station limits on Wednesday afternoon, they said.

The teenager lived on the fifth floor of the building with her mother and brother, a Class 12 student and a JEE aspirant, Circle Inspector (CI) at Jawahar Nagar police station Harinarayan Sharma told PTI.

After attending her institute's classes on Wednesday afternoon, Bagisha reached the ninth floor and jumped from the balcony window. Despite a bystander's attempt to intervene, she could not be stopped, Sharma said.

She was rushed to a nearby private hospital, where she passed away within an hour during treatment, he added.

The police handed over the body to the family after postmortem and launched an investigation under section 174 (inquest) of the Criminal Procedure Code. While the exact reason behind the girl's extreme step is yet to be ascertained, initial inquiry suggested her disappointment with her NEET result, the CI said.

It is yet to be ascertained if the girl had left any suicide note, he added.

Speaking to reporters outside the mortuary, the deceased's father Vinod Tiwari, an engineer in Public Works Department (PWD) in Reva, said he had asked his daughter not to be upset over her NEET score.

Vinod said he had even told Bagisha that he could afford for her admission to a medical course in a private college and mentioned that his daughter was very studious and religious.

Meanwhile, Kota (City) Superintendent Amrita Duhan on Thursday warned of lodging criminal case against news channels for airing the CCTV footage of the alleged suicide act.

Bagisha's death marks the tenth suspected suicide case by a coaching student in Kota since January this year, with 26 cases reported in 2023, the highest ever. PTI COR RPA