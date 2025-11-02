Kota accident: Speaker visits hospital, meets families of injured children

Kota, Nov 2 (PTI) Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Sunday met the families of children injured in an accident near Itawa town of the district, officials said.

Two girls were killed, while five other students were injured after a private school van collided with an SUV here on Saturday morning.

Speaker Birla, accompanied by Kota District Collector Peyush Samaria, Kota Medical College Principal Dr Sangeeta Saxena and city BJP president Rakesh Jain interacted with the injured students and their family members at the MBS Hospital.

Doctors at the hospital briefed the speaker on the health condition of the injured students, Samaria told reporters.

The injured students hopefully would be discharged soon, he added.

Three students and a driver are admitted to the hospital while one girl was discharged on Saturday evening.

Parents of another boy took him to a private hospital, where he has successfully undergone surgery, Dr Saxena said. PTI COR DV DV