Kota administration says coaching centres can resume routine tests, issues six directives

Kota (Rajasthan), Oct 3 (PTI) The Kota district administration on Tuesday revoked its August order asking coaching institutes to stop conducting routine tests for students and issued six directives, including ensuring a 21-day gap between tests for students enrolled in regular courses.

Advertisment

In an order, District Collector O P Bunkar said the restrictions on holding routine tests in coaching institutes are lifted with immediate effect.

Listing the directives for conducting the tests, the order asked coaching institutes to ensure that there is a gap of 21 days between tests for students of regular courses and to give students an off the day after a test.

Similarly, tests for students who have completed their courses will have a seven-day gap.

Advertisment

Appearing for routine tests will not be compulsory for students and results will be declared only after three days. Students' test results will be shared individually with them and separately with their parents. The results should not be displayed publicly, the order stated.

After every test, a performance evaluation session will be held for students. The institutes will also have to hold counselling sessions for students with below-average marks, it said.

In an order issued on August 27, Bunkar had asked coaching institutes to stop conducting routine tests for students preparing for the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) and other competitive exams for the next two months in the wake of suicides by a number of them.

Over two lakh students move to Kota annually to prepare for competitive exams such as the Joint Entrance Exam (JEE) for engineering and NEET for admission to medical colleges. PTI COR DIV DIV