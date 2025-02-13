Kota advocates file complaint against Ranveer Allahabadia, others

Kota, Feb 13 (PTI) A delegation of advocates here on Thursday submitted a complaint against YouTubers Ranveer Allahabadia, Samay Raina, and others for their "vulgar" remarks on the show 'India's Got Latent', police said.

Advocate Hemant Sharma, a CLG member, led the delegation, which sought strict action against the show's producers, host, and associates for allegedly promoting obscenity and violating social and cultural values.

The complaint which was submitted at Nayapura police station also names Apoorva Makhija and Ashish Chanchlani.

Sharma said that the show's episode, aired from Mumbai on February 9, featured extreme vulgarity in its presentation and dialogues, which, he claimed, could negatively impact students in Kota preparing for competitive exams.

He added that the advocates also plan to submit a complaint to the state women’s commission against those associated with the show.

Among those present in the delegation were advocates Ritesh Gurjar, Yash Kumar Nagar, Vishwas Shaktawat, Arvind Rathore, and Hemlata Sharma.

Nayapura Circle Officer (CO) Rajpal Singh confirmed receiving the complaint but said it was a symbolic protest since the matter did not pertain to Kota. PTI COR OZ OZ