Kota boy falls into deep ditch and drowns

Kota (Rajasthan) Apr 5 (PTI) A 10-year-old boy fell into a ditch filled with rain water and drowned here in Kota city on Saturday afternoon, police said.

The accident happened when the boy, playing with his cousin, was walking on the damaged boundary wall of the 25-foot ditch near Dakaniya railway station and fell over.

Noticing him in the deep side of the ditch, the cousin ran home, around 500 metres away and informed family members who rushed to the spot and attempted to rescue the boy with the help of some neighbours.

The diver squad from Kota Municipal Corporation was called and it launched a rescue operation.

The ditch was on a vacant plot and was filled with stinky mud water and the rescue team pulled the boy out from a depth of around 22 metres, said Vishnu Shringi, one of the divers. He was stuck to the mud and accumulated waste, the diver said.

The boy, Taamil Hussain (10), was immediately administered CPR and was rushed to a nearby hospital, where he was declared brought dead, he added.

Family members blamed the plot owner for the lack of a "proper boundary" and no maintenance of the ditch since it was dug up over a year back.

Circle inspector at Vigyan Nagar police station Mukesh Meena said based on the family's complaint, a case was going to be registered under relevant sections.

The body was handed over to the family members after post-mortem later in the afternoon, he added. PTI COR SKY SKY