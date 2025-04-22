Kota coaching institute claims over 65 per cent of its students qualified for JEE Advanced 2025

Kota, Apr 21 (PTI) Motion Education institute in Kota has claimed that 65.8 per cent of its students have qualified for the JEE Advanced 2025, far surpassing the national qualification average of 16.25 per cent.

Nitin Vijay, founder and CEO of Motion Education, said four students have secured ranks in the top 100, with 17 in the top 500, 39 in the top 1000, and 453 students within AIR 10,000, showcasing the institute's commitment to academic rigor and personalised learning.

What truly distinguishes this year's performance is the extraordinary 100 per cent selection rate from Motion Education's premium programs such as Eklavya, IMMP, A (30), and V (110) Batches, he added.

"It is rightly said that you don't need to be a topper to succeed, just teachable, consistent, and courageous. We believe every student has the potential to shine. We are incredibly proud of our students and faculty for this outstanding result," Vijay said.

The JEE Main exam results were declared on April 19. PTI COR NB NB