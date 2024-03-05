Kota coaching institute directors call on district collector, seek clarity on guidelines

Kota, Mar 4 (PTI) A delegation comprising directors of coaching institutes here met with the district collector on Monday and sought clarification on various points in the guidelines for running the centres issued by the state government recently.

Advertisment

In a memorandum submitted to Kota District Collector Ravinder Goswami, the delegation also pointed out systematic challenges to the implementation of the guidelines.

According to officials, Goswami assured the delegation of conveying its concerns to the appropriate levels and bringing more clarity to the guidelines.

The delegation comprised Naveen Maheshwari and Amit Gupta of the Allen Career Institute, Nitin Vijay of Motion Education, Mahendra Singh Chouhan and Nitin Jain of Vibrant Coaching and Akhilesh Dixit of Resonance among others.

According to the memorandum, the competent authority for registration of coaching centres has not been mentioned in the guidelines. Members of the delegation said while online registration has been made mandatory, there was no portal to do it.

The opinions of coaching institutes and students need to be heard before framing such guidelines so as to protect the rights of both, the delegation said. PTI COR IJT