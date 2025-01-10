Kota: Coaching tutor found dead in rented room, suicide suspected

Kota (Rajasthan) Jan 10 (PTI) A 25-year-old coaching tutor was found dead in his rented accommodation here, with police suspecting that he may have died by consuming some poisonous substance.

Advertisment

The victim has been identified as Vivek Sharma, a native of Bharatpur district. He had been living in Kota for the last three to four years and worked as a tutor at various coaching institutes of the city, officials said.

According to police he might have consumed some poison and the possibility of suicide is being investigated.

The incident occurred on Thursday night in Talwandi Sector - I, Jawahar Nagar. Vivek's landlord told police that he had last seen him around 4 pm on Thursday, Circle Officer (CO) Budharam Choudhary said.

Advertisment

Later in the evening, Vivek's father, Harish Sharma, attempted to contact his son but got no response. Concerned, he asked an acquaintance to check on Vivek, the officer said.

The acquaintance reached his room around 10 pm but when he peeped through the window, he saw Vivek lying unconscious with vomit around his mouth, the CO said.

A police team reached the spot and took him to New Medical College Hospital, where doctors declared him brought dead, the CO said.

Advertisment

Family members told police that the victim had "no prior issues", he added.

The officer said that Harish Sharma is employed as the security personnel to the state's Education and Panchyati Raj minister Madan Dilawar.

Police said that his body has been handed over to the family on Friday after post mortem and a case has been lodged under Section 194 (police to enquire and report on suicide) to ascertain the actual cause of death. PTI COR OZ OZ