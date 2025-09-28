Kota couple robbed of passport, valuables in Bali, Indonesia

Kota, Sep 28 (PTI) A Kota-based couple on tour to Indonesia was attacked and robbed of passports, cash, and other valuables in Bali, a local activist said on Sunday.

According to Bundi-based activist Charmesh Sharma, the couple lodged a report in the local police station on Saturday, a day after the robbery, but no action was taken.

The couple, Saurabh Ranani and his wife, Shivani, then approached him for help, he said.

On Sunday, Sharma filed an online petition to President Droupadi Murmu and Minister of External Affairs S Jaishankar, seeking help in issuing the couple emergency passports.

Sharma said Saurabh Ranani told him that the assailants had approached them pretending to offer a lift on Friday night. When they refused, they assaulted them and snatched their bag, mobile, and money.

Sharma, a former director of Rajasthan Seed Corporation, has also sought help from Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a letter for the return of the couple to India.

The two had landed in Bali Friday night and were due to return to the country on October 3. PTI COR VN VN