Kota gets 6 forensic vans to battle crime detection

Kota, Nov 5 (PTI) The forensic laboratory here has received six forensic vans, out of the 56 inaugurated by Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Jaipur earlier last month.

The vans, delivered on Monday, are equipped with 14 types of basic kits for forensic investigation, Kota Regional Forensic Science Laboratory Additional Director Dr Rakhi Khanna said on Tuesday.

The introduction of more vans is part of a larger effort by the Union government to modernise the country's criminal justice system, she added.

The vans will soon be launched in the fields after an inaugural ceremony, with two of them going to police stations in Kota Rural, and one each to police stations in Kota city, Bundi, Jhalawar and Baran, she said.

With the kits now equipped with tools to allow crime scene protection/cordoning, bullet hole screening, and evidence collection, the nature of various crimes can now be examined on the spot, Khanna said.

On Tuesday, 26 police personnel from Jhalawar, Kota City, and Kota Rural were given hands-on training on the types of kits the vans have, she added.

The workshop covered various methods of scientific collection of narcotics, drugs, chemicals, DNA, POCSO, murder, and suicide evidence, and the use of crime scene kits for evidence preservation, collection, and dispatch. PTI COR VN VN