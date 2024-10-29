Kota: Husband, in-laws booked for dowry death after woman found hanging

Kota (Rajasthan), Oct 29 (PTI) A 27-year-old woman was found hanging in a room of her house here, following which the police on Tuesday lodged a case of dowry death against her husband and in-laws, officials said.

Advertisment

On Monday afternoon, Manisha Kumari's husband Lokesh (32) informed the police that his wife had bolted the door from outside and did not respond to repeated knocking, DSP Ganga Shaya said.

Upon information, a police team reached the spot, broke open the door and found the woman hanging from the ceiling, Shaya said.

The victim's family has accused Lokesh and his parents of harassing Kumari and torturing her for dowry after they got married two years ago, he added.

Advertisment

On the complaint by Kumari's parents, the police have lodged a case of dowry death against her husband and in-laws under section 80 of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, the police officer said.

The police on Tuesday morning handed over the body to the woman's family members after postmortem, he added. PTI COR RPA