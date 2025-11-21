Kota: JEE aspirant dies after falling off building's ninth floor

Kota, Nov 21 (PTI) A 17-year-old student from Bhopal preparing for JEE in Kota died after allegedly falling off the ninth floor of a multi-story building in Kota on Friday afternoon, officials said.

The deceased student was identified as Ishan Paliwal (17), a resident of Bhopal in Madhya Pradesh, who was preparing for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) and lived with his mother in the Jawahar Nagar police station area of the city.

The teenager fell off the balcony of the building and died shortly after, during treatment at a private hospital, DSP Yogesh Sharma said.

The DSP added that it is yet to be ascertained if the student's death was an accident or suicide.

Later, the FSL squad was sent to the scene to collect evidence for investigation.

The teenager's mother was with him when the incident occurred, the DSP said, adding that he sustained severe injuries and was rushed to a private hospital; however, he could not be saved and died shortly after.

The mother is in a state of shock following her son's death. Meanwhile, the body has been placed in the mortuary of the MBS hospital for the postmortem, which will be done after his father arrives from Bhopal, police said.