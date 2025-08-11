Kota: Man checks into hostel with woman friend, dies in morning

Kota, Aug 11 (PTI) A 29-year-old man staying with a woman in a hostel room on Kota-Bundi Road was found dead early Monday, police said.

Bhanwar Singh Rajput, a resident of the Dadabari area in Kota city, had checked into the hostel with the woman Sunday night, Nanta Police Station SHO Naval Kishore Sharma said.

When the woman tried to wake up in the morning, Rajput did not respond.

He was rushed to MBS hospital, where doctors declared him dead, Sharma said.

According to the woman, Rajpur had drunk alcohol the night before, he said.

The reason behind death is yet to be ascertained, he added.

A case under section 194 of BNSS had been lodged in the matter. PTI COR VN VN