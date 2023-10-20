Kota: Man from MP found murdered in rented room; father holds live-in female partner responsible

Kota (RJ), Oct 20 (PTI) A 32-year-old man from Madhya Pradesh was found dead in his rented room, probably badgered with a stone, police said on Friday.

The incident took place in Nanta Police Station area of the city where the man had been living with a female partner, who is absconding and is yet to be traced, they said.

Police have lodged a murder case against an unidentified person. The victim's father alleged that his son's live-in female partner murdered him and fled. Police handed over the victim's body to his father after a post-mortem by the medical board Friday morning.

Station House Officer Mukesh Meena said that the blood-stained body of a man identified as Naresh Tanwar, a native of Khedi – Ghaat in Khandwa district, was found in a room in Ganesh Colony late Wednesday evening.

A heavy stone, allegedly used for the crime, was also recovered from the room, he said.

The SHO said the room in which Tanwar's was found dead was locked. The murder came to light Wednesday evening when the landlord informed the police.

Meena said police have lodged a murder case under section 302 of the Indian Penal Code against an unidentified person and began the investigation with efforts underway to nab the Tanwar's live-in female partner.

His father, who reached Kota Thursday evening, said his son was married with two children, and had started living with a married woman, who too has two children, around two months ago.

According to his father, Tanwar was living with the woman in Ganesh Colony for the last 10 days and worked as a daily wage labourer. PTI COR AS AS VN VN