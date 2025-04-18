Kota man killed over his opposition to sister-in-law's relationship with neighbour

Kota(Rajasthan) Apr 18 (PTI) A man was beaten to death here after he allegedly tried to break up a relationship between his sister-in-law and a neighbour, police said on Friday.

The 25-year-old's bloodstained body was recovered from a deserted spot, around 1.5 km from his house in Doliya village in Kota, Rajasthan on Thursday afternoon, they said.

Bhanwarlal Bheel alias Bhola stayed in the same house as his sister-in-law, whose husband is currently in jail.

She was allegedly in a relationship with Hemraj Bheel -- a neighbour -- who is accused of killing Bhanwarlal with the help of an accomplice, Bablu Bheel, Circle Inspector at Ranpur police station Ramvilas Meena said.

The relationship had allegedly been going on for around 2-3 years, he said.

Meena said Bhanwarlal found out about the affair a few weeks ago and asked the duo to end it.

On Thursday, Bhanwarlal saw Hemraj and asked him to stop seeing his sister-in-law again. This led to a scuffle between the two and Hemraj, with Bablu's help, allegedly thrashed Bhanwarlal with stones and sticks.

The two of them then fled from the spot and later Bhanwarlal's body was recovered, the CI said.

Based on a complaint by Bhanwarlal's uncle, police filed an FIR against Hemraj and Bablu under sections of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and began the Investigation, he said.

The body was handed over to family members after post-mortem on Friday morning. Police are making attempts to nab the two accused who are still absconding, the officer added. PTI COR SKY SKY