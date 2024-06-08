Kota: Murder convict attacked on way to home from open jail, injured

Kota, Jun 8 (PTI) A history sheeter serving life term for murder in open jail was injured after he was fired at and attacked with sharp-edged weapons by unidentified assailants here, police said on Saturday.

Shami Niyamat (35) was heading home after parking his SUV in the Dadabari area at around 7 am when he was attacked, the police said.

According to Superintendent of Kota Central Jail Rajendra Bairwa, under the open jail rules, Niyamat leaves for home in the morning and returns to the jail in the evening.

Upon receiving the information about the incident, Superintendent of Police (SP) Kota city Amrita Duhan and other senior officials rushed to the spot to assess the situation. Circle Inspector Naresh Kumar of Dadabari police station said one of the three unidentified assailants, who approached from the front, fired a bullet that injured Niyamat in one of his shoulders. Simultaneously, two others attacked him from behind with sharp weapons, he added.

The accused fled on motorcycles after attacking Niyamat and are yet to be traced, CI Kumar said.

The injured convict is undergoing treatment at MBS hospital and is out of danger, he said.

Niyamat, a history sheeter, is booked in around 23 to 24 criminal cases across various police stations and has been serving a life sentence in a murder case in the open jail since March 2022, the Superintendent of Kota Central Jail said. PTI COR BHJ BHJ