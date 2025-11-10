Kota narcotics officer on the run after demanding bribe to release man in custody: ACB

Kota (Rajasthan) Nov 10 (PTI) A special unit of Anti-Corruption Bureau, Kota laid a trap to nab an inspector of Central Narcotic Bureau (CNB) who was accused of demanding Rs 3 lakh for the release of a man in police custody from his family. The inspector managed to flee but his associate was caught, police said.

The inspector fled with the bribe money, most of which were dummy currency notes offered as part of the trap, but he dropped Rs 1 lakh (Rs 20,000 real notes) while running, they said.

Of the Rs 3 lakh used for the operation, Rs 2.7 lakh were dummy notes.

The ACB received a complaint that CNB inspector Hitesh Kumar, posted in Bhawanimandi in Jhalawar, and his men have warned that the complainant's father would be framed in a false case after he was forcibly picked him from his house on November 7. They demanded demanded Rs 3 lakh for his release, the complainant said.

Additional Superintendent of Police, ACB, special unit, Kota Mukul Sharma said the demand for bribe of Rs 3 lakh was verified through phone conversations between the complainant and the inspector.

The ACB sent the complaint with Rs 3 lakh -- Rs. 30,000 real currency and 2.70 lakh dummy notes. The complainant reached the CNB office at Bhawanimandi around 9 pm Sunday and handed over the amount to the inspector.

ACB sleuths conducted a raid at the spot but and the inspector fled from the spot with the bribe amount.

However, a bundle of Rs 1 lakh, containing Rs. 20,000 original currency notes, and a phone and some documents fell off from the inspector's pockets, which were recovered, ASP Mukul Sharma said.

One of the inspector's accomoplice, identified as Akram Hussain, was nabbed from the spot.

The inspector, Hitesh Kumar, who is currently on the probation period of his service, is yet to be traced, he added. PTI COR SKY SKY