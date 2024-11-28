Kota POCSO court awards 20-yr jail term to man for raping minor girl

Kota, Nov 28 (PTI) A POCSO court in Rajasthan's Kota on Thursday sentenced a 22-year-old man to 20 years' imprisonment for abducting and raping an eight-year-old girl in the city three years ago, officials said.

Advertisment

The court also slapped a penalty of Rs 1.10 lakh on the convict.

Banti Bairwa (22), a resident of Bhadana under the Railway Colony police station area in Kota, has been sentenced for abducting and raping the eight-year-old girl after luring her to his room with edibles on December 3, 2021, public prosecutor at POCSO Court No. 2, Vijay Kachawa, said.

Seeing the girl bleeding on her return, her parents lodged a complaint against Bairwa at the Railway Colony police station on the same day, Kachawa said.

Advertisment

The police arrested Bairwa under the relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act on that very day, but he was later released on bail, the public prosecutor said.

On Thursday, the POCSO sentenced him to 20 years' imprisonment after founding him guilty of abduction and rape of the minor girl, along with slapping a Rs 1.10 lakh fine on the convict, he added. PTI COR ARI