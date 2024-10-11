Kota promises pollution-free Dussehra with green crackers, 3D effect

Kota, Oct 11 (PTI) To mark Vijaya Dashami, an 80-foot-tall effigy of Ravana will be set on fire with a 3D effect on Saturday evening during the 131st National Dussehra Fair in Kota.

Along with Ravana, 60-foot-tall effigies of Kumbhkaran and Meghnad will also be burnt on the Dussehra Ground here in the presence of Lok Sabha Speaker and local MP Om Birla and members of the erstwhile Royal family of Kota, marking the age-old celebration of the fight of good over evil.

National Dussehra Fair Committee Chairman Vivek Rajvanshi said green firecrackers are being used in the effigies this time to ensure a pollution-free and eco-friendly Dussehra.

“As per tradition, the procession of Lord Lakshminarayan will leave the Kota Fort at 6 pm on Saturday. Rituals like the worship of Sita's belongings will be performed at the Dussehra Ground in line with the princely tradition. The effigies of Ravana, Kumbhkaran and Meghnad will be burnt between 7:01 pm and 7:31 pm as per the auspicious time,” Rajvanshi said.

Cold pyro has been placed at various points in the effigies to create unique firework effects and highlight the 3D shape of Ravana’s figure.

The nectar pot in Ravana's hand will also spin to create a 3D effect, while motors placed in the teeth and navel will add to the entertainment, Rajvanshi said.

The effigies will be burnt step by step with remotely controlled fireworks.

The official also said that Ravana's effigy will emit sparks from its mouth, followed by smoke from its nose and ears. The sky above will light up with sky shots from the head.

Giving more details, Rajvanshi said a spinning wheel would appear on the crown of Ravana, while a shining sword on one hand and a spinning shield on the other will add to the effect.

Over 500 varied firecrackers have been installed in Ravana’s effigy, he said.

The craftsmen who built the effigies said three quintals of scrap, 1,000 bamboo sticks, two quintals of twine,1.5 quintals of flour, 80 kg of jute, and one quintal of coloured paper were used to put up Ravana's effigy alone with the help of 20 artisans who worked for the past 40 days.

Meanwhile, a large number of people thronged the Dussehra Ground since Friday morning to catch a glimpse of the effigies though the security staff prevented the selfie-lovers from getting to near to them.