Kota: Two boys swept away while taking bath in canal, 4 rescued

Kota, Oct 21 (PTI) Two boys aged 15 and 19 years were swept away while taking a dip in a canal here Saturday morning, police said.

Advertisment

The two had gone to take a bath in the canal in the Borekheda police station area along with four other boys when the incident occurred due to a strong current, they said.

Local Station House Officer (SHO) Jitendra Singh Shekhawat said local people managed to save Rajesh, Sambhu Kumar, Rambharose and Prabhat from drowning but Kunal Sahu (19) and Vivek Sahu (15) were swept away.

A team of the municipal corporation and the civil defence squad launched a search operation but the two boys are yet to be traced, he added.

A policeman present at the spot said the boys had gone to take a bath in the canal along with their family members.

Rishab Sain said he noticed around five to six boys being wept away while he was crossing the canal area on his bike and immediately alerted people from the locality. PTI COR AS IJT