Kota: Upset over expulsion from school, Class 10 student jumps to death from 3rd floor

Kota (Rajasthan), Oct 17 (PTI) A Class 10 student died here after he jumped from the third floor of his house, suspectedly due to depression over being expelled from school, police said on Thursday.

The incident took place at Vivekanand Nagar under RK Puram police station limits on Wednesday late night, they said.

The deceased, Bhavesh Verma, was a student in Class 10 at DAV Public School in Talwandi, SHO Ajeet Bagdoliya said, citing the complaint filed on Thursday.

The 16-year-old boy's parents claimed their son had been in a state of distress since his dismissal from the school in August this year, purportedly after an e-cigarette was found in his school bag, Bagdoliya said.

However, they parents asserted that another student in the class had placed the e-cigarette in their son's bag.

Following a request from the parents and submission of apology letter by the student, the management of the private school allowed Verma to take the mid-term examination. However, they prohibited him from attending regular classes after the exams concluded on October 10, the SHO said.

Earlier this week, on Monday, the parents and the boy approached the school principal, urging her to revoke the expulsion. Nevertheless, the school administration remained resolute in its decision, the complaint said.

On Wednesday night, the boy went to the roof of the house and jumped off, his parents said, adding that the body was found in the backyard after looking for him.

They rushed him to the New Medical College Hospital, where doctors declared him dead, the complaint said.

Based on the complaint, the police registered acase under section 194 of BNSS for investigation to ascertain the reason behind the minor's death, the SHO said.

After the postmortem on Thursday morning, the body was handed over to the family members, he added.

The bereaved father of the deceased boy, displayed outside the mortuary several medals his son had earned in school sports events.

He accused the school management of falsely implicating his son in the e-cigarette incident and expelling him, which drove him to take the drastic step in a state of disappointment.

The DAV school management could not be reached for comment regarding the allegations made by the boy's parents. PTI COR RPA