Kota: Woman dies at hospital a day after attempted suicide

The family members had denied it was her video. PTI COR MNK ORIGINAL Kota (Rajasthan) Sept. 25 (PTI) A 22-year-old woman died during treatment at Kota's MBS hospital in intervening nights of Sunday and Monday, a day after she had attempted suicide by hanging self to ceiling fan in her house in Lakheri town in Bundi district on Saturday evening.

The reason behind extreme step by the woman was yet to be ascertained as no suicide note was recovered from her possession.

The deceased woman was identified as Antima Kumari (22), a 10th class drop out and resident of Lakheri town, who was going to be married after two months.

The woman allegedly hanged herself to ceiling fan in her room on Saturday evening while her two sisters were in another adjoining room, ASI at Lekhari police station Amberraj Singh told. The sisters in adjoining room immediately came to know of the incident and rushed to her room, where they found her hanging in agony, he said adding they rushed her to local hospital, where doctors referred her to Kota's MBS hospital after primary medical care.

Antima succumbed to death during treatment at around 12 am in intervening nights of Sunday and Monday, he said.

The police handed over the body to family members after postmortem on Monday morning and lodged a case of unnatural death under section 174 of Cr. P.C. for investigation, he said.

No suicide note was recovered from the woman's possession and reason behind the suicide was yet to be ascertained, the ASI said mentioning a suspected viral video on the woman was brought into notice by locals, the family members denied the same and it was yet to be verified. PTI CORR MNK TIR TIR