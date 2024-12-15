Kota: Woman, lover nabbed for killing husband, dumping body in drain

Kota, Dec 15 (PTI) A 35-year-old woman was arrested along with her lover for allegedly killing her husband and dumping his body in a drain, police on Sunday said.

A male body with its head crushed was recovered by police from a drain under Anta Police Station jurisdiction on Friday.

The person was identified as Dharmraj Bairwa, a 40-year-old labourer from Baran City, an officer said.

Police booked a case of murder and questioned the man's wife, Guddibai, who was zeroed in as a key suspect in the case.

According to Baran Superintendent of Police Rajkumar Choudhary, Dharmraj's 12-year-old daughter told police that the day he disappeared his father had received a call and was asked to come to Trimurthi Circle.

When police checked the CCTV footage from the area, they found Dharmraj riding a pillion with another man, who was later identified as Satyanarayan Bairwa, 47, a resident of the Simliya area.

Police interrogated Satyanarayan and extracted a confession, the officer said.

Satyanarayan revealed that he had been in love with Dharmraj's wife, who was also his sister-in-law, even before she got married, the SP said.

He claimed Dharmraj was an alcoholic and often beat Guddibai after getting drunk, so they conspired to kill him, Choudhary said. PTI COR VN VN