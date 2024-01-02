Kota woman poisoned by in-laws, dies

Kota, Jan 2 (PTI) A 45-year-old woman in Nand Vihar area here died of ingesting poison, allegedly administered to her by her mother-in-law and sister-in-law after a row over property, police said on Tuesday.

The husband of Anita Singh, who died in a hospital, in his complaint to police accused his mother Manoj Devi and sister Vinita of giving her the poison after a fight in the morning, Railway Colony Police Station SHO Ajeet said.

Sunil Singh said he was on the rooftop of his house when his wife started vomiting and he immediately rushed her to MBS hospital. Anita died during treatment.

According to police, Vinita was married but living with her mother and brother. The family used to fight over property often.

Police lodged a case of murder and criminal conspiracy under section 302 and 120 (B) of IPC against Manoj Devi and Vinita and handed over the body to family after post mortem, the SHO said. PTI COR VN