Kota's air quality remains 'unhealthy'; gaps in monitoring, enforcement raise concern

Kota, Dec 19 (PTI) The air quality in Kota has remained in the 'poor' category, with residents and experts flagging gaps in monitoring and enforcement measures as densely populated areas continue to face high pollution levels.

Pollution hotspots such as the Vishal Market in Chhawni and other areas are facing air quality stress due to the open burning of electronic waste, outdated household appliances, wires and tyres outside scrap shops.

The problem worsens during winter, particularly after Diwali.

"We had written to the Kota Municipal Corporation authorities after Diwali, asking them to take preventive steps and initiate action in cases of violation of pollution norms," Yogyata Singh, Regional Officer of the Rajasthan State Pollution Control Board in Kota, told PTI.

She said the agriculture department was also alerted to take action against stubble burning.

However, on enforcement and monitoring, Singh said the pollution control board is not authorised to take direct action and also lack a proper monitoring mechanism to keep vigil on the pollution-generating units.

Municipal Commissioner O P Mehra said precautionary measures, such as the use of anti-smog guns, are usually deployed around Diwali.

"At present, there is no such level of polluted air in the city," he claimed.

On action against polluting and norm-violating units, the commissioner said he would collect relevant data and action will be taken accordingly.

Official data show that air pollution in the city rises during winter, with AQI levels ranging between 160 and 250. The major pollutants are PM2.5 and PM10.

On Friday morning, Kota recorded an AQI of 191, with the Dhanmandi area registering 213. The city recorded an AQI of 205 on Thursday, 224 on Wednesday and 237 on Tuesday.

As per the Central Pollution Control Board's classification, an AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor' and 401 and 500 'severe'.

A major concern is the placement of AQI monitoring stations in relatively less congested areas such as Shrinathpuram and Sector B, while pollution hotspots like Vishal Market, where AQI levels allegedly cross 400 during winter, remain unmonitored.

Experts have stressed the need to instal monitoring devices at the major traffic intersections and densely-populated areas, where residents are allegedly exposed to the highest pollution levels.

"The heart of the city, Chawani, and its surrounding areas remain engulfed in hazardous pollution due to burning of electronic scraps and obsolete household appliances," Vijay Singh Paliwal, a chemical engineer and resident of the area, said.

"The pollution levels often cross 400 during winter. I have been raising the issue through written complaints at the 'Jan Sunwai' hearings since 2016 but no action has been taken so far," Paliwal told PTI.

Residents said vehicular emissions, particularly from diesel vehicles, dust from stone units and emissions from industries further add to the pollution load.

Anwar Khan, an NGO worker, pointed out that a large number of vehicles continue to operate in and around Kota without valid pollution-under-control certificates.

The outpatient and inpatient departments at the government-run MBS Hospital witness a 20 to 30 per cent spike in patients suffering from respiratory ailments and asthma during winter due to poor air quality, Dr Vinod Jangid, head of the department, respiratory medicines, at the Government Medical College, said.

He advised residents, especially those living in the densely-populated areas, to wear masks outdoor during winter and to take necessary preventive measures. PTI COR AKY