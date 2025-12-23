Kota's tiger reserve launches trailer of documentary entitled 'Enchanting Mukundra'

Kota (Rajasthan) Dec 23 (PTI) To promote tourism and wildlife conservation, Mukundra Hills Tiger Reserve (MHTR) administration in Kota launched a poster and trailer of a documentary entitled "Enchanting Mukundra" on Tuesday.

The documentary, based on the natural heritage and reserve's rich biodiversity, will be released next month and displayed on the big screen on February 1 during the Chambal International Film Festival.

The documentary aims to raise awareness about the reserve among people, encouraging them to visit for wildlife conservation and tourism in Kota.

MHTR is a sensitive and significant tiger reserve, where Aravalli and Vindhyachal Hills Range are configured with the presence of flora and fauna of both the ranges, Divisional Chief Conservator of Forests, Sugnaram Jat said.

The documentary attempts to promote MHTR on national and global platforms while awakening a sense of pride among the locals, he said, adding that it also aims to inspire them for its conservation.

MHTR was declared Rajasthan's third tiger reserve in 2013 and it has witnessed several ups and downs till now, he said, adding that at present, there are five tigers in the reserve.

The 24.30-minute documentary was shot in three schedules spanning 16 days, the producer of the documentary, Dr Kapil Sidharth, said.

After its release, it will certainly promote MHTR on national and international platforms and will attract domestic and foreign film-makers, Sidharth said.

The trailer transports viewers to nature's embrace, showcasing Mukundra's dense forests, rivers, valleys, and rare wildlife, including tigers, leopards, sloth bears, sambar and chital, he said.

Chief Conservator of Forests Sonal Jorihar, DCF MHTR, Muthu S, producer and director of the documentary Koshal Bansal, Dr Kapil Sidharth, Alokik Jain and president of Hotel Federation Kota division Ashok Maheshwari were present on the occasion. PTI COR SHS SHS