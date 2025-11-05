Kothrud police invokes MCOCA against runaway gangster Nilesh Ghaywal

Pune, Nov 5 (PTI) Kothrud Police on Wednesday slapped the stringent Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) against fugitive gangster Nilesh Ghaywal, against whom multiple cases are pending, an official said.

Ghaywal's associates had allegedly shot and injured a man and attacked another with a sharp weapon in a road rage incident in the Kothrud area of Pune in September.

He faces numerous cases, including murder, extortion, assault, illegal possession of weapons (Arms Act), and fraud related to obtaining a passport. PTI COR NSK