Kottayam-Nilambur train gets 2 more coaches after Priyanka Gandhi's intervention

Wayanad(Kerala), May 15 (PTI) The Southern Railway has approved two additional coaches for the Kottayam-Nilambur train following the intervention by Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.

A party statement on Thursday said the two additional coaches would be added to the train from May 22 onwards.

The party said that the decision came following a meeting convened by Priyanka on May 5, when she was in Wayanad, with senior railway officials and put forward this demand of the people of her constituency.

The train, which had 12 coaches till now, will get an additional general coach and a non-AC chair car, the statement said.

Another issue the people travelling on the train were facing was the lack of reservation coaches and the MP has assured that she will take steps to ensure the facility is also provided.

The statement said that due to the lack of reservation coaches in the train, tourists and airport passengers were finding it difficult to reserve seats in advance for their travel.