Kovind holds consultations with former HC chief justices on simultaneous polls

New Delhi, Feb 2 (PTI) Former president Ram Nath Kovind, who is heading a high-level committee constituted to explore the possibility of holding simultaneous polls in the country, has held consultations with an industry body and former high court chief justices.

Advertisment

At its fifth meeting on Friday, a delegation from the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) made a presentation before the committee, in which the views of the industry on "one nation, one election" and its impact were highlighted.

The delegation also presented a memorandum to the committee, according to an official statement.

Separately, Kovind also held an interaction on Friday with Bihar minister Santosh Kumar Suman, the national chairman of the Hindustani Awam Morcha, who presented the view of his party on simultaneous polls.

On Thursday, Kovind held an interaction with the Shiv Sena's leader in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Shewale, and others as part of his consultations with political parties. The leaders gave their considered opinion on the subject.

Kovind also held consultations on Thursday with Justice Prakash Shrivastava, former chief justice of the Calcutta High Court, Justice R D Dhanuka, former chief justice of the Bombay High Court, and Justice Ajit Prakash Shah, former chief justice of the Delhi High Court, to understand their views on holding simultaneous polls in the country. PTI NAB RC