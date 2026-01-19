Kovind launches 'Responsible Nations Index' that evaluates how responsibly countries act

New Delhi, Jan 19 (PTI) Former president Ram Nath Kovind on Monday launched Responsible Nations Index (RNI), a first-of-its-kind global index that evaluates countries by how responsibly they exercise power towards their citizens, global community and the planet.

The RNI is a global evaluative framework developed by the think tank, World Intellectual Foundation (WIF), in academic collaboration with the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) and methodological validation by the Indian Institute of Management (IIM), Mumbai.

Kovind underlined the importance of ethical governance, inclusive development, and moral responsibility in shaping sustainable national and global futures.

"The index is not a score board which increases competition but a mirror of morality and responsibility which reflects if countries are doing justice to their citizens," he said.

The index is anchored in three core dimensions -- internal responsibility, environmental responsibility and external responsibility.

The RNI has been operationalised through seven dimensions, 15 aspects and 58 indicator.

Sudhanshu Mittal, Founder and Secretary, World Intellectual Foundation, said that the RNI represents a shift from power-centric assessments to responsibility-centric evaluation of nations.

"The Responsible Nations Index asks a fundamental question—how responsibly does a nation exercise its power? Prosperity without responsibility is unsustainable. RNI seeks to encourage ethical governance, humane development, and global stewardship,” he said. PTI GJS NB