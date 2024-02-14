Kovind panel on simultaneous polls meets economists

New Delhi, Feb 14 (PTI) The high-level committee on 'One Nation, One Election' headed by former president Ram Nath Kovind on Wednesday held discussions with economists on a paper co-authored by panel member and former finance commission chairperson N K Singh.

The paper co-authored by Singh and Prachi Mishra, chief of systemic division issues of IMF titled “Macroeconomic Impact of Harmonizing Electoral Cycles”, was earlier presented to the HLC.

According to the paper, apart from the expenses, there are wider economic ramifications in holding asynchronised polls in the country.

Seeking to hold wider discussions on the paper, the Kovind panel sought the comments and responses of economists in a sort of a brainstorming session, an official statement said.

Those who participated in the meeting included Prof Chetan Ghate, Director, Institute of Economic Growth, Dr Deepak Mishra, Director and Chief Executive, Indian Council for Research on International Economic Relations (ICRIER), Prof Indira Rajaraman, Non-Resident Honorary Distinguished Fellow, Indira Gandhi Institute of Development Research (IGIDR).

The panel also held an interaction with Asaduddin Owaisi of the All India Majlis-e-Ittehad-ul-Muslimeen (AIMIM) who presented his party’s views on the issue of simultaneous election before the committee.

Continuing with its consultation with the State Election Commissioners, the committee met Sanjay Prasad, State Election Commissioner, Gujarat.

Prasad highlighted various logistic and legislative requirements needed for holding simultaneous elections for local bodies along with the state Assemblies and the Lok Sabha. PTI NAB AS AS