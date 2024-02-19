Kovind panel on simultaneous polls reviews its progress

New Delhi, Feb 19 (PTI) The high-level committee on 'one nation, one election' on Monday reviewed the progress made by it since it was set up in September last year.

Separately, panel chairman and former president Ram Nath Kovind continued his interaction with retired judges to seek their views on holding simultaneous elections in the country.

According to an official statement, Kovind met former chief justices of India Dipak Misra and S A Bobde, and former Delhi High Court chief justice D N Patel.

At its meeting on Monday, the committee reviewed the activities and progress made so far, the statement said.

Besides Kovind, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and other members of the panel were present at the meeting.

The committee is mandated to examine and make recommendations for holding simultaneous elections to the Lok Sabha, state assemblies, municipalities and panchayats keeping in view the existing constitutional framework. PTI NAB DIV DIV