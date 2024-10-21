Koyilandy ATM cash robbery case cracked; Three in custody

Kozhikode (Ker), Oct 21 (PTI) The police on Monday solved the case of a robbery involving money being transported to fill ATMs in Koyilandy by arresting one man and taking the complainant and another person into custody.

According to the complaint, chilli powder was thrown into a man's eyes before he was tied up in the vehicle carrying the money, which was then looted.

The case was reported two days ago.

An officer from Koyilandy police station said it was a staged act carried out by a gang of three, including the complainant.

The officer added that one accomplice has been arrested, while the complainant and another individual were taken into custody.

The police said the complainant's account contained inconsistencies, including a claim that two masked individuals had carried out the attack.

Due to contradictions in his statement, further investigation led to the resolution of the case, the police added. PTI TGB TGB ROH