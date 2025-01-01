'Koyta gang' vandalises vehicles in Nilanga

Latur (Maha), Jan 1 (PTI) Unidentified persons wielding 'koyta' or billhook vandalised vehicles at Nilanga town in Maharashtra's Jalna district around Tuesday midnight, eye witnesses said.

CCTV footage that went viral showed three men arriving on a motorcycle and one of them attacking parked car in Panchal Colony and some other areas.

Window panes of at least five cars were smashed.

Inspector Sudhir Suryawanshi of Nilanga police, however, said the miscreants damaged cars using a stick and stones and they were not carrying a billhook. A case has been registered and probe was underway, he said.

Incidents of 'koyta gangs', sometimes involving minors, indulging in vandalism in pubic places in order to strike terror in the locality have been reported frequently from Pune and some other parts of the state in recent years. PTI COR KRK