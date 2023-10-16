Kozhikode civic body delegation visits MCD, 'Shaheedi Park'

New Delhi, Oct 16 (PTI) A delegation of the Kozhikode Municipal Corporation on Monday visited the Civic Centre and interacted with Mayor Shelly Oberoi to learn about the model of the waste management system and other important projects done by the MCD, officials said.

Advertisment

The 55-member delegation also visited the 'Shaheedi Park' in the ITO area where the exhibits displayed were built using 250 tonnes of scrap material, they said.

The delegation of more than 50 councillors met Mayor Oberoi at the Civic Centre, the mayor's office said in a statement.

Officials of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi informed the group through a presentation about the waste management system used by the corporation, the process of disposal of garbage at landfill sites, and the segregation of garbage at the source, among other subjects.

Advertisment

The two sides also shared their experiences.

By next year Delhi will be free from mountains of garbage. Apart from this, work is being done towards making Delhi the cleanest city in the world. Delhi is being freed from garbage heaps by identifying garbage verifiable points. Grievances are being resolved through the 'MCD 311' app, the statement said.

The delegation members were impressed by the grandeur, vastness and beauty of the 'Shaheedi Park', the statement said.

They said it is a "unique park" that has given a new identity to Delhi, and asserted that a similar park will be built in Kozhikode, it added. PTI KND RHL