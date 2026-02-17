Kozhikode fire guts textile store near railway station

Kozhikode, Feb 17 (PTI) A major fire broke out on Tuesday at a textile showroom near the Kozhikode railway station, causing panic in the busy Palayam area and forcing authorities to shut traffic on nearby roads.

The fire started in the three-storey textile showroom building and quickly spread to the upper floors.

Fire and rescue teams rushed to the spot soon after the blaze was reported and have been battling the flames for over an hour.

No casualties have been reported, as everyone was evacuated from the building when the blaze was noticed, fire and rescue officials said.

Fire units from the Meenchanda, Beach and Vellimadukunnu stations were deployed, and additional teams were sent as the fire continued to spread.

Thick smoke could be seen rising from the building, and glass panes shattered as the heat intensified, making firefighting efforts more difficult.

This is the second time the building has caught fire.

On the morning of April 1, 2023, a huge fire broke out on the third floor of the building.

Later, the entire building and a few vehicles parked on the ground floor were gutted in the flames.