KPCC chief Sudhakaran questioned for several hours by ED in connection with financial fraud allegations against Mavunkal

Kochi, Aug 22 (PTI) Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) chief K Sudhakaran was on Tuesday questioned for several hours by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with the financial fraud allegedly committed by self-styled controversial antiques dealer Monson Mavunkal.

Advertisment

Sudhakaran was questioned for nearly nine hours starting from 11 AM at the ED office here.

Prior to reaching the ED office, the KPCC chief and MP told reporters that he has not committed any wrong and therefore, he was not scared by being called for questioning by the agency.

"I am not concerned or scared in any manner. I am going for the questioning with full of courage and confidence as I have never done anything wrong nor will I do so in future," he said.

Advertisment

He also claimed that he had several opportunities during his political career to earn money through illegal means, but he never did.

After being questioned, Sudhakaran told reporters that he answered all the ED's questions satisfactorily as he had nothing to hide. "They (ED) were satisfied with it," he said.

The KPCC chief also said that his questioning was not over and he has been asked to appear before the agency again on August 30.

Advertisment

Mavunkal had allegedly made false representations about himself and his business to various people and collected money from them. Many images of Mavunkal with senior police officers and bureaucrats of the state have surfaced. Among these images, there are some with Sudhakaran also.

The KPCC chief has claimed that he had gone to Mavunkal's residence for treatment, as the latter claimed to be a trained cosmetologist.

Cherthala native Mavunkal, who claims to be in possession of rare and historic antiques, was arrested by the Crime Branch in September 2021.

He is facing charges of having swindled Rs 10 crore from several people. PTI HMP HMP KH