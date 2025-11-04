KPCC chief Sunny Joseph faces CPI (M) protest over road inauguration in Iritty

Kannur (Kerala), Nov 4 (PTI) Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) Chief Sunny Joseph faced protests by ruling CPI (M) workers on Tuesday when he arrived to inaugurate a road project under Iritty Municipality in this district.

The Left workers raised slogans against Joseph, who is also the Iritty MLA, alleging that the fund for the Chavassery road was allotted by the Pinarayi Vijayan government and the Congress leader was trying to claim credit.

When Joseph reached the venue, a number of CPI (M) workers gathered there and raised slogans like "Sunny vakkeel (lawyer) go back".

The protesters expressed gratitude to the Vijayan government, saying it had allotted Rs 1.25 crore for the construction of the road, considering the request of locals during the Nava Kerala Sadas.

"Sunny Joseph is now trying to take credit for the road," one of the protesters alleged.

Later, CPI (M) workers engaged in a war of words with Congress activists.

Joseph remained seated with a smile throughout the protest. He eventually left the venue as tensions escalated.

Congress workers justified his attempt to inaugurate the road project, saying as an MLA, Joseph he had the right. PTI LGK ROH